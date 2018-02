Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The May government has finally decided what it wants from Brexit. But will it fly in Brussels? Plus, did Jeremy Corbyn receive an unfair hearing from the media over the Czech spy scandal? With George Parker, Miranda Green and Jim Pickard of the Financial Times, plus Matt Zarb-Cousin. Presented by Sebastian Payne. Produced by Anna Dedhar.