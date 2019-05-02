FT subscribers can click here to receive Opening quote by email.

For once it is not the cost of PPI that is dragging on Lloyds Banking Group. There was another £100m provision for the scandal, which should be mostly wrapped up by the end of the next quarter (with the FCA's deadline for claims approaching). But a bigger weight on statutory profits is likely to be the charge for getting out of the Standard Life Aberdeen investment management contract.

Lloyds doesn't say how much the charge was, but it bundles it in with “volatility and other items of £339m”. The below-the-line one-off costs left statutory pre-tax profits flat from the same quarter a year ago, despite an 8 per cent rise in the underlying figure to £2.17bn.

Net interest income slipped 3 per cent, as the bank's net interest margin — a key measure of profitability that represents the difference between its cost of funding and cost of lending — edged down by a basis point. That was still in line with its guidance, though, and Lloyds reaffirmed all its targets despite acknowledging lingering risks from Brexit uncertainty to the wider UK economy, for which the bank serves as a proxy.

Today's update also comes on top of a surprising bit of good news for shareholders yesterday (in contrast with upstart rival Metro Bank, more on which below): Lloyds now needs less capital than thought, freeing up about £1bn to return to shareholders next year.

Briefly

Barclays' AGM showdown with activist Edward Bramson is finally here. The latest criticism from the investor, who has a 5.5 per cent stake and wants to get on the bank's board, focuses on its lending for leveraged buyouts. We won't spill any more ink here on the fight, but check out this analysis by John Gapper on why Bramson doesn't deserve to dictate the bank's direction, and this explainer from Due Diligence on what's going on. We also have a profile of Bramson: the “polite activist”.

Metro Bank, the challenger bank that earlier this year revealed a capital shortfall caused by its mis-categorisation of loans, said last night that some of its largest customers had left in the wake of the mess. Deposits fell per cent quarter-on-quarter. Nicholas Megaw has the full story on Vernon Hill's efforts to create a new high street banking champion here.

Shell's quarterly profits slipped as — along with its rivals — it was hit by lower oil prices and weaker margins in its refining and chemicals business, as well as higher tax charges. Earnings on a current cost of supply basis, adjusted for exceptional costs, dropped to $5.3bn from $5.4bn a year earlier. That was still far stronger than analysts had anticipated. Consensus was for a $4.6bn rise. Full story by our Senior Energy Correspondent Anjli Raval here.

Watches of Switzerland has kicked off its IPO process, formally announcing it is considering floating on the LSE. The listing would both raise new money for the company and represent an exit for existing shareholders. Private equity group Apollo plans to sell down, but remain a controlling shareholder. It bought the group formerly known as Aurum in 2012, abandoning an attempt to sell it in 2017.

Job moves

Wagamama and Garfunkel's owner The Restaurant Group has appointed Andy Hornby as its new chief executive. Hornby was the former boss of HBOS and gambling company Coral. He replaces Andy McCue who resigned shortly after completing the Wagamama takeover citing extenuating personal circumstances.

Selfridges, the upmarket department store, has promoted former creative director Alannah Weston to chair the group. Weston, part of the family behind the Associated British Foods conglomerate, takes over from her father Galen Weston. The family has owned Selfridges since 2003.

First Group has appointed Ryan Mangold as its new chief financial officer. He was group finance director at housebuilder Taylor Wimpey for eight years until last April.

Markets speed-read

Global stocks have put in a mixed performance so far today, while the dollar held steady after a volatile run during the previous session after the Federal Reserve stopped short of opening the way for a rate cut to stoke inflation. The index tracking the greenback held just under 98 points, leaving it up by around 1.6 per cent for 2019, while Wall Street’s S&P 500 recorded its worst day since March following the Fed's comments. European bourses are expected to make a steady start, with the big UK event the Bank of England's interest rate decision and quarterly inflation report.

Sign up here to Market Forces, Mike Mackenzie's daily analysis of what's moving global markets

Beyond the Square Mile

The landmark deal ending legal hostilities between Qualcomm and Apple will boost the chipmaker’s revenues by up to $4.7bn in the coming quarter.

Morgan Stanley has fired a financial adviser it was investigating over involvement in the US college-admissions scandal that has ensnared powerful families from Wall Street to Hollywood.

Beyond Meat, the California-based company that makes plant-based burgers, raised $240.6m from an initial public offering, valuing it at $1.5bn. This is the right time for Beyond Meat to raise money, says Lex.

Oyo, the fast-growing Indian hotel chain, has secured its first big international acquisition with a €369.5m takeover of Netherlands-based property management business @Leisure.

An investor group has called for Uber to remove John Thain, the former Merrill Lynch chief executive, from its board ahead of its initial public offering in New York.

Closing quote — essential comment before you go

Are Lloyds’ shareholders in line for a £1bn payday? Regulators say the bank can reduce its risk buffers but it is not clear who will benefit from the extra capital, writes Matthew Vincent.

Lex Mike Coupe, J Sainsbury chief executive, pretended it was business on Wednesday at the supermarket group's annual meeting but he needs to come up with an impressive second act.

Thanks for reading. Feel free to forward this email to friends and colleagues, who can sign-up here