© Reuters

Spray and pray China’s Shan Lin diving at the Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina

© Dai Kurokawa/EPA

Skulduggery Kenyan activists in the Nairobi raise mock skulls during a protest against alleged looting of funds in South Sudan by their leaders. They want the government to act against the Kenyan banks allegedly involved

© Adrian Dennis/PA

Royal wedding An onlooker watches from a building inside Windsor Castle as guests arrive for the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel

© Jorge Silva/Reuters

Disaster relief A boy sleeps on a pile of recycled clothes at a camp for displaced victims of the earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia

© Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Under oath Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in as associate justice of the US Supreme Court alongside his daughters and President Trump at the White House

© Matthias Oesterle/ZUMA Wire/dpa

All rise People take part in the 27th Tarragona human tower competition during a three-day event in Spain

© Ozan Kose/AFP/Getty

Khashoggi disappearance A security officer between the entrance doors of the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul. Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi went missing after he visited the consulate on October 2

© Robert Ghement/EPA/REX

Voted down A Romanian Orthodox nun passes graffiti symbolising the crying face of an LGBT community member one day before a referendum in Romania on banning same-sex marriage. The referendum failed due to a low turnout

© Felix Hörhager/dpa

Celebration brews Bar attendants dance with sparklers in the Hofbraeuzelt beer tent on the last day of the Oktoberfest 2018

© Orlando Barria/EPA/Rex

Booster A child is given a vaccine in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. People crowded into health centres seeking vaccinations against diphtheria after the death of a child from Haiti

© Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty

Street devastation A family look at the destruction in Panama City, Florida, after Hurricane Michael slammed into the coast of the southern US state on Wednesday

© Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

West wing Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington