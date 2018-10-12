Listen to this article
Spray and pray China’s Shan Lin diving at the Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Skulduggery Kenyan activists in the Nairobi raise mock skulls during a protest against alleged looting of funds in South Sudan by their leaders. They want the government to act against the Kenyan banks allegedly involved
Royal wedding An onlooker watches from a building inside Windsor Castle as guests arrive for the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel
Disaster relief A boy sleeps on a pile of recycled clothes at a camp for displaced victims of the earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia
Under oath Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in as associate justice of the US Supreme Court alongside his daughters and President Trump at the White House
All rise People take part in the 27th Tarragona human tower competition during a three-day event in Spain
Khashoggi disappearance A security officer between the entrance doors of the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul. Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi went missing after he visited the consulate on October 2
Voted down A Romanian Orthodox nun passes graffiti symbolising the crying face of an LGBT community member one day before a referendum in Romania on banning same-sex marriage. The referendum failed due to a low turnout
Celebration brews Bar attendants dance with sparklers in the Hofbraeuzelt beer tent on the last day of the Oktoberfest 2018
Booster A child is given a vaccine in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. People crowded into health centres seeking vaccinations against diphtheria after the death of a child from Haiti
Street devastation A family look at the destruction in Panama City, Florida, after Hurricane Michael slammed into the coast of the southern US state on Wednesday
West wing Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington
