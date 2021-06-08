Print this page

US officials say they regained $2.3m paid to hackers after last month’s cyberattack

US officials say they have recovered $2.3m worth of ransom payments made to hackers who shut down the Colonial pipeline last month, investors pile into Biogen after the US Food and Drug Administration approves the company’s Alzheimer’s treatment, and Mexico’s president Andrés Manuel López Obrador loses his congressional supermajority. Plus, the FT’s Gulf correspondent, Simeon Kerr, explains why Abu Dhabi is shifting away from oil and investing more into arts, media and culture. 


US says it has recovered majority of Colonial pipeline ransom

https://www.ft.com/content/43dab2dc-a7aa-4102-9779-d1b6ced2985b


Alzheimer’s drug from Biogen wins US approval

https://www.ft.com/content/6f48610b-ec86-4deb-a89c-fc0a0f332bb0


Mexico’s president loses congressional supermajority in elections

https://www.ft.com/content/36e737a9-ae48-4ff8-8e6c-88f54344b372


Abu Dhabi plans $6bn culture spend to diversify from oil

https://www.ft.com/content/c0ae0344-280b-40f0-a67f-7edc24033caf?


Jeff Bezos to go to space after stepping down at Amazon

https://www.ft.com/content/defbe912-ceb9-4017-a215-16d214484597


