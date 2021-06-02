Be the first to know about every new Coronavirus story

Tens of thousands of Covid-19 patients were unnecessarily prescribed antibiotics during the first wave of the pandemic in the UK, raising the spectre of an acceleration in antimicrobial resistance (AMR), according to the largest study of its kind so far.

The study of nearly 49,000 patients, published in The Lancet Microbe, found that the majority were given antibiotics despite not having a confirmed bacterial infection.

The dry cough associated with Covid made it difficult to take a sputum sample and healthcare workers were reluctant to take deep lung swabs for fear of becoming infected, the researchers said. So medics turned to antibiotics in the face of limited treatment options.

The World Health Organisation classifies antimicrobial resistance as one of the top 10 global public health threats facing humanity. Dame Sally Davies, England’s former chief medical officer and UK special envoy on antimicrobial resistance, said the boom in antibiotic use as a consequence of Covid-19 “risks exacerbating and intensifying . . . the silent, slow pandemic of AMR”.

The widespread use of antibacterials at the outset of the pandemic was a result of doctors following the playbook for flu patients as they struggled to treat the new viral disease. The influenza virus often triggers secondary bacterial infections, which can be life-threatening, and as a respiratory disease has similarities to Covid.

The study found that of the 8,649 patients tested for bacterial infections, about a tenth were positive. Yet 37 per cent of the 36,145 Covid-19 patients seen by GPs and 85 per cent of the 46,061 patients treated in hospital were given one or more antibiotics.

Clark Russell, a microbiology clinician at the University of Edinburgh and one of the study team, said the data showed a “mismatch” between “confirmed bacterial infections being uncommon but prescription of antibiotics being very common” — which “could accelerate the emergence of antimicrobial-resistant bacteria”.

He said considering the number of people treated around the world for Covid it was “really important to get antimicrobial usage right, to do all that we can to reduce the longer-term potential impacts on antimicrobial resistance”.

The study looked at patients admitted to hospitals between February 6 and June 8 last year, so does not cover the second UK wave, which started in the second half of 2020 and saw more patients hospitalised than during the first.

But the study did find that antimicrobial use was highest in March and April last year before it began to taper off in May.

Antonia Ho, an infectious disease physician at the University of Glasgow, said a number of factors could have “curbed” the overuse of antibiotics during the second wave, including new Covid treatments and fewer severely ill patients waiting until “the last minute to go to hospital.”

Davies said that provided physicians “listened to the data”, a “ghastly spike” in antimicrobial resistance brought on by the second wave should be avoided in the UK. But she raised the alarm about the situation in developing countries. “India is even more scary than what we’re facing,” she said.

In May, India reported a wave of “black fungus” cases in Covid-19 patients brought on by over-medication of steroids. “Not only are they getting this black fungus, Indian doctors are also tipping in intravenous and oral antibiotics in multiples,” said Davies.

With the G7 meeting in Cornwall approaching, Davies called on world leaders to “take AMR as seriously as Covid”, adding that they should “do more” to improve antimicrobial surveillance and provide incentives for pharmaceutical companies to create new, affordable antibiotics.

According to Public Health England, antibiotic consumption was falling before the pandemic, from 19.4 doses per 1,000 inhabitants per day in 2015 to 17.9 in 2019. Yet there was a 32 per cent increase in the estimated number of antibiotic resistant bloodstream infections from key bacterial species over the same period.