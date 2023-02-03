All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the connection, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

According to Christian tradition, which martyr was killed by a gridiron — and during the process cried out: “I’m well done on this side. Turn me over.”?

Which now generally accepted scientific theory was developed in the 1960s to explain continental drift?

In a 1930 children’s book by Arthur Ransome, what’s the name of the dinghy captained by Nancy Blackett?

What’s the most common colour in national flags?

The pungi — an Indian wind instrument — is traditionally used by which street performers?

What’s the only number one single by the Irish singer Enya?

Which actress is the daughter of Goldie Hawn?

What became the independent state of Bangladesh in 1971?

In 2011, which distinctive British sausage was given Protected Geographical Indication status by the EU?