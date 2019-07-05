The embarrassment of the Galaxy Fold hung over Samsung executives as they took to the stage in Seoul last week for the company’s annual investors’ forum.

It is now just over two months since the South Korean electronics group cancelled the launch of the world’s first foldable smartphone after some reviewers said their screens had cracked or flickered, or failed altogether when a protective film was removed.

Since then, there has been silence as Samsung engineers went back to the drawing board. At the end of May, the US retailer Best Buy cancelled all its pre-orders for the phone. In June, AT&T did the same. “I think you guys have lots of questions,” joked Lee Jong-min, vice-president of Samsung’s mobile business, to investors in Seoul.

The company now admits that the phone was rushed out before it was ready, as Samsung raced Chinese competitors to market. But Mr Lee’s enthusiasm for folding phones, which open up into a widescreen tablet, was undimmed.

“Foldables will be a driving force,” he said. “All smartphones look the same, they have no distinct features, but the foldable phone is totally different. Once I moved to it, I cannot move back,” he said.

He went further: Samsung is doubling down on foldables and hoping to launch a whole family of different models. “You will see many kinds of foldables,” he said. “Our approach in folding is working.” It expects the overall market for foldables to grow from a million units this year to 13.1m in 2020 and 30.2m in 2021.

But first, it has to decide when to relaunch the Galaxy Fold. One Samsung executive, who asked not to be named, said the company has now fixed the problems but is working out whether a relaunch will clash with the arrival of the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 on August 7.

“All the technological issues have been addressed although mass volume testing is still going on,” said the executive. “Now we’re mulling over the timing [of the relaunch].”

The two big problems that must be addressed are the screen protector and the risk of debris

Since the Galaxy Fold and the Note 10 both have larger screens, Samsung decided that launching them at the same time would not be a good idea, especially as the company counts on the new Note 10 phone to boost second-half sales, analysts said.

Samsung has partially redesigned the product, addressing the reported problems, said the company executive. A protective film is now wrapped around the entire screen of the folding phone to prevent users from peeling it off.

The redesign has pushed the phone’s hinge slightly upward so that it aligns more closely with the screen, hopefully keeping dust particles from slipping in between, he added.

Still, industry watchers remain doubtful over whether Samsung will be able to fix the Fold fully. “The two big problems that must be addressed are the screen protector and the risk of debris,” said Bryan Ma, an analyst at IDC.

“One would hope that these have since been addressed and that no other issues arise, although it makes you think twice given how the Note 7’s battery issue was allegedly fixed the first time before more issues arose,” Mr Ma said.

Samsung said the delay on the Fold could not be compared with the Note 7 problems, which resulted in a huge recall after some of the devices ignited, and ultimately brought about losses of more than $5.3bn for the company.

“This is not a public safety issue but more about usage,” said the Samsung executive. “And the financial impact remains minimal as just a handful of samples were given to some reviewers.”

Nevertheless many consumers were reminded of the Note 7 debacle when defects of the folding phone were reported three months ago.

“In both cases, competitive pressure fuelled the rush to get the products to market,” said Mr Ma. “To Samsung’s credit, one of its biggest strengths is its aggressive engineering capabilities, but it’d be unfortunate if Samsung’s ongoing quest for bragging rights results in another embarrassing gaffe.”

Back in April, Samsung was confident of the phone’s durability after spending eight years mastering the hinge technology. It said that its testing machines have opened and closed its phones 200,000 times each to check before the high-profile debut but screen malfunctions were soon reported in real-world usage.

“They seem to have conducted hasty sample testing to rush it to market ahead of Chinese rivals,” said Kim Young-woo, an analyst at SK Securities. “But unexpected problems can emerge when it is used by ordinary people who don’t know much about the product, unlike engineers.”

Now Samsung is in no rush to relaunch the product, especially after Huawei postponed the debut of its own foldable phone, analysts said.

Even if the revised product works, analysts are not convinced how useful the first-generation folding phone will prove to be to ordinary consumers. Analysts do not believe sales will match Samsung’s projections.

“It could be another product example of ‘high risk, no return,’” said Mr Kim. “The wider screen, when unfolded, would not likely merit the high price tag for most consumers.”

Mr Lee, however, said folding phones, together with the arrival of 5G mobile internet, would be major factors in reversing Samsung’s two years of falling mobile sales. “Actually we have tons of opportunities to bring up our mobile business again,” he said.