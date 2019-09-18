The chances of a global recession are rising despite looser monetary policy from major central banks, while Europe faces another eight years of negative interest rates, JPMorgan Asset Management predicts.

“Given the slow pace of the recovery this cycle, we anticipate that the next recession will be a shallow one,” said Bob Michele, global head of fixed income at the asset management arm of the US investment bank.

“Monetary policy may be able to prolong the current cycle, but ultimately we do not think it can prevent recession,” he said in a note published on Wednesday. “Eventually, this cycle will need to see a decisive shift from monetary to fiscal policy,” he added.

Mr Michele does not see the negative rate phenomenon going away, estimating that Europe faces another eight years of negative interest rates, “based on current pricing of the forward curve”. He does question however whether central banks are “doing enough to get ahead of the curve and bolster the very muted inflation expectations”.

Against a backdrop of weaker global growth and persistently low inflation, Mr Michele expects central banks to maintain their accommodative stance.

The European Central Bank lowered borrowing costs to a record minus 0.5 per cent last week and the Federal Reserve is expected to reduce its benchmark interest rate 25 basis points at the conclusion of its meeting on Wednesday.

Escalating global tension over trade has hurt manufacturing industry and is likely to spill over to the rest of the economy, the research said.

“For example, the services sector has begun to show signs of deterioration,” it said. “Business confidence has dropped significantly, resulting in a slowing of investment growth. Business investment intentions have also dropped, suggesting that the forward-looking outlook is also bleak.”

Negative interest rates were first introduced in the eurozone in June 2014 to boost a flagging economy.