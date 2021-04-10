Throw some shapes with this at-home pottery kit

Make your own plant pot, bowls, incense burners and more with this pottery starter bundle by Sculpd. With 2kg of air-dry clay sourced from the historic British home of pottery, Stoke-on-Trent, there is no need for a kiln. The kit also comes with nine paints, sealant, sculpting tools, two paintbrushes and a sponge, to create up to four pieces. £57.99, sculpd.co.uk

Candlols candles, £21 each © Adam Goodison

Money to burn? Lighten up with these vegan, scented candles

Candlols’ witty slogan candles are made with clean-burning natural coconut and soy wax and are hand-poured in the UK. Available in Paradise Beach, Fresh Linen or Lemon Grass & Ginger scents, they certainly smell like a good investment. £21 each, candlols.com

Koizumi Studio Yure brush, $45, nalatanalata.com © Adam Goodison

A clean sweep of playful wooden brushes

These curved brushes are designed by Koizumi Studio in Tokyo and crafted from Hinoki cypress wood and durable horsehair bristles. The Yure brush can be combined with the matching Asahineko dustpan – which is sold separately. $45 each, nalatanalata.com

Fortnum & Mason chocolate tortoises, £5.95 for a box of three © Adam Goodison

Snap up these chocolate tortoises before they race away

These tortoises look almost too cute to eat. The solid white and milk chocolates come nestled in a matchbox for extra charm. £5.95, fortnumandmason.com

Areaware x Nikolas Bentel crayons, $31.50 for set of five © Adam Goodison

Graphic crayons for colourful chaos and playful patterns

Draw, doodle and scribble with these fun wax crayons. The five different shapes designed by Nikolas Bentel for Areaware, are available individually or as a set of five. $31.50 for set of five, areaware.com

