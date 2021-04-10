Throw some shapes with this at-home pottery kit
Make your own plant pot, bowls, incense burners and more with this pottery starter bundle by Sculpd. With 2kg of air-dry clay sourced from the historic British home of pottery, Stoke-on-Trent, there is no need for a kiln. The kit also comes with nine paints, sealant, sculpting tools, two paintbrushes and a sponge, to create up to four pieces. £57.99, sculpd.co.uk
Money to burn? Lighten up with these vegan, scented candles
Candlols’ witty slogan candles are made with clean-burning natural coconut and soy wax and are hand-poured in the UK. Available in Paradise Beach, Fresh Linen or Lemon Grass & Ginger scents, they certainly smell like a good investment. £21 each, candlols.com
A clean sweep of playful wooden brushes
These curved brushes are designed by Koizumi Studio in Tokyo and crafted from Hinoki cypress wood and durable horsehair bristles. The Yure brush can be combined with the matching Asahineko dustpan – which is sold separately. $45 each, nalatanalata.com
Snap up these chocolate tortoises before they race away
These tortoises look almost too cute to eat. The solid white and milk chocolates come nestled in a matchbox for extra charm. £5.95, fortnumandmason.com
Graphic crayons for colourful chaos and playful patterns
Draw, doodle and scribble with these fun wax crayons. The five different shapes designed by Nikolas Bentel for Areaware, are available individually or as a set of five. $31.50 for set of five, areaware.com
