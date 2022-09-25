This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

AQA Component 3.1.2.2: Elections and referendums

Edexcel Component 1 (UK Politics) 3.1: Different electoral systems



Keir Starmer under pressure from within Labour party to back UK electoral reform

Background: what you need to know

This article explains that many Labour party and trade union activists want Keir Starmer to support proportional representation, which has not so far been party policy. The article usefully summarises some of the key arguments for and against changing the voting system for Westminster. The story also links to reports earlier in the year of a possible informal electoral pact between Labour and the Liberal Democrats, who are longstanding advocates of abandoning the First Past the Post system.

Question in the style of AQA Politics Paper 1

‘The First Past the Post electoral system should be replaced by a proportional system.’ Analyse and evaluate this statement. [25 marks]

Question in the style of Edexcel Politics Paper 2

Evaluate the view that the First Past the Post electoral system should be replaced by a proportional electoral system. You must consider this view and the alternative to this view in a balanced way. [30 marks] TIP: You should be able to quote specific ways in which the FPTP system affects voter choice and the representation of different political parties, with reference to recent general elections.

Graham Goodlad, Portsmouth High School