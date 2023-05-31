Welcome to the first bonus episode in our mini-series on food and drink. Every Wednesday, as we inch closer to summer, we'll host a fun conversation with a different expert. Lilah’s first guest is chef and food writer Tamar Adler. Twelve years ago, Tamar wrote the bestselling book An Everlasting Meal, which shared her philosophy that every meal you make can come from the meal before it. She recently expanded it into The Everlasting Meal Cookbook, an encyclopedia for cooking leftovers, with more than 1,500 little recipes. Tamar joins Lilah to talk through making second, third and even fourth meals out of what we have in our kitchens, from leftover pasta to wilting lettuce to an old deli sandwich.

Links:

– Tamar’s most recent cookbook is The Everlasting Meal Cookbook: Leftovers A-Z.

– Lilah also recommends her original book, An Everlasting Meal: Cooking with Economy and Grace

– Tamar’s recent piece for FT Weekend on her dream dinner party: https://on.ft.com/43pTres

Tamar is on Instagram @tamar.e.adler

This episode was produced by Zach St Louis. Mixing and sound design by Breen Turner and Sam Giovinco.

