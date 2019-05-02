STANDOUT Herbert Smith Freehills The firm collaborated with RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia to design a three-week coding, blockchain and smart contracts course. A first for the market, the course is designed to increase digital literacy, cyber security awareness, coding skills and understanding of foundational blockchain topics among lawyers, who are then more able to author and interpret smart contracts. 8 9 7 24

HIGHLY COMMENDED Yulchon Expanded a training programme for in-house lawyers to all levels of foreign and domestic in-house lawyers. More than 450 in-house lawyers participated in 2018. 8 8 7 23

HIGHLY COMMENDED Corrs Chambers Westgarth Collaborated with the University of Western Australia and technology platform Checkbox to support teams of law students who developed applications to improve the service delivery of participating not-for-profit organisations. 7 8 7 22

HIGHLY COMMENDED Nishith Desai Associates To reduce the bottleneck in senior fee-earners' court availability for litigation, the firm put junior lawyers through a new training initiative to fill the gaps. Disputes are handled at a lower cost with a shorter timeframe. 8 7 7 22

COMMENDED Goodwin Created the Asia Track summer programme, a graduate initiative designed to give bilingual law students opportunities to work in both the US and China. As summer associates, students on the programme split time between the firm's offices and, upon graduation, work for up to two years in the US before joining the firm's Hong Kong office. 8 7 6 21

COMMENDED Khaitan & Co Implemented new policies including counselling for all staff, flexible work and a "leave bank" enabling lawyers with excess holiday to distribute untaken leave among colleagues. The firm has also introduced training to ease the transition from senior associate to partner and development sessions for support staff. 6 7 7 20

COMMENDED King & Wood Mallesons Designed the first international graduate recruitment programme focused on China's Greater Bay Area initiative, to provide dual-jurisdictional exposure to firm lawyers and creating a viable route to qualification in Hong Kong for mainland Chinese students. 7 7 6 20

COMMENDED Pinsent Masons Launched a new Australia-China graduate programme to address demand in China for high-quality junior lawyers with international legal experience. The programme recruits Chinese nationals who have completed a law degree in Australia. 7 7 6 20

COMMENDED Trilegal Worked with human resources consultancy Aon Hewitt to build partner leadership capabilities in the firm through customised behavioural interviews as well as cognitive and personality assessments. 7 7 6 20

COMMENDED White & Case Partnered with a sociolinguistics academic to help associates in Hong Kong enhance their social interaction and networking skills through academic analysis of recorded conversations and tailored feedback. The firm implemented the teachings in training workshops for associates to improve conversational skills and confidence prior to important client events. 7 7 6 20

COMMENDED Gilbert + Tobin Launched the G+T Legal Pentathlon, a training programme run by the firm for legal clerks. Modelled on an Olympic pentathlon event, where clerks are tasked with coming up with solutions to legal problems of the future at five "challenge stations" over one day. Solutions are prototyped and piloted by the firm. 7 7 5 19

COMMENDED Allens The firm established the Allens Hub for Technology, Law and Innovation in partnership with the University of New South Wales. The hub engages with academics, lawyers and clients to combine research with case studies from the firm to examine the impact of technology on the profession. 6 7 5 18