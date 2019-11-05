Print this page

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss push-payment fraud in the UK and who should compensate the victims, why Deutsche Bank is coming under pressure from investors to appoint a new investment banking chief, and why JPMorgan Chase in the US has been selling off loans from its balance sheet. With special guests: Stephen Jones, chief executive of the banking association UK Finance and Rushanara Ali, Labour MP and member of the UK Treasury Select Committee.


Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, Caroline Binham, financial regulation correspondent, Stephen Morris, European banking correspondent, and Robert Armstrong, US financial editor. Producer: Fiona Symon

