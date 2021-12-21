Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

US retailers’ supply chain problems are being exacerbated by computer programs known as “Grinch bots” that are buying up the most sought-after holiday gifts in split-second online swoops, Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime is relaunching its initial public offering in Hong Kong with the help of investment from state-backed entities after being blacklisted by the US, and in Chile a former student protest leader has won the final round of the presidential election as the Latin American country took a decisive shift to the left after several years of civil unrest.

SenseTime’s IPO rescued by Chinese state-backed funds - with Ryan McMorrow

‘Grinch bots’ buy up online goods during holiday shopping season

Chile election won by former student protest leader Gabriel Boric - with Michael Stott

The fight for the future of Chile

