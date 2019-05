Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Pakistan says it has reached an agreement with the IMF on a $6bn loan. Jyotsna Singh discusses why Imran Khan sought IMF help despite promising not to do so, and what the political cost is likely to be for his government, with Stephanie Findlay and Farhan Bokhari.





Contributors: Josh Noble, weekend news editor, Jyotsna Singh, Delhi reporter, Stephanie Findlay, South Asia correspondent, and Farhan Bokhari, Pakistan correspondent.