Global markets dropped on Wednesday as rising Covid-19 cases fuelled fears that the virus could derail an economic recovery, US airlines increased the size of their debt and equity fundraisings this week to nearly $10bn after receiving a warm welcome from investors, and Bayer will pay up to $10.9bn to settle a wave of lawsuits over the potential carcinogenic effects of its herbicide product Roundup. Plus, the FT’s currencies correspondent, Eva Szalay, explains why analysts at Bank of America say the British pound is an emerging-market currency in all but name.

