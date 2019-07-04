FT subscribers can click here to receive Brexit Briefing every day by email.

What would happen to the UK economy if Britain were to leave the EU on October 31 with no deal? This is a question much debated by politicians — and with wildly different views as to the answer.

Philip Hammond, the chancellor, gave a bleak assessment this week when he said that a no-deal Brexit would cost the UK’s public finances £90bn a year.

However, Boris Johnson, Conservative leadership frontrunner, continues to downplay the impact. “We should not be terrified of a no-deal Brexit,” he told a hustings in Belfast on Tuesday. “I think a lot of the negativity about a WTO Brexit has been wildly overdone.”

Other predictions are disputed. Mark Sedwill, the UK’s top civil servant, wrote to cabinet ministers in March saying a no-deal Brexit could lead to a rise in food prices of 10 per cent.

But Steve Barclay, the Brexit secretary, on Thursday sought to downplay Sir Mark’s view. He told Sky News the figure was put out “before the trade flows improved . . . It was put out before we announced what our tariff schedules would be . . . People worry about a 10 per cent figure, which is quite a misleading figure for what the expectation really is.”

The public deserves better than this. Before the next PM decides whether to press the button on no-deal, people deserve to see an authoritative assessment of what the real world impact of a WTO Brexit could be — and one that is independent from government. It’s therefore welcome that the House of Lords on Wednesday voted for just such a report to be produced.

The upper house voted by 245 to 99 to set up a joint parliamentary committee, comprising MPs and peers, to examine the possible impact of a no-deal Brexit. This would take evidence from cabinet ministers, civil servants, business and trade unions.

David Hannay, the former top diplomat, believes publication of the report is vital. “This joint committee would report back by the end of September, when the decisive moment in the Brexit negotiations and in parliament’s handling of them will be very close,” he writes on the anti-Brexit InFacts website. “It would thus be a valuable precursor and a basis for the decisions which will have to be taken by parliament in the month of October.”

Delivery of this report is still not assured. Although the Lords has voted for this initiative, it now has to be backed by a vote in the Commons. Lord Hannay says the government’s record for common sense on anything related to Brexit is not impressive “so they may well try to smother or to sidetrack this initiative”.

The government would be wrong to do this. Whitehall’s internal assessment of what a no-deal Brexit might mean for the economy has been clouded in secrecy for too long. A responsible prime minister would ensure that parliament and the people were fully informed of the possible consequences — before a final decision is taken.

