Casablanca Dalmatian A La Montagne shirt, £585 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fe65633c3-de76-4a86-8241-6421595666f3.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nCasablanca Dalmatian A La Montagne shirt, £585Annoushka Spinning Moon charm, £7,900 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F7dbed4f5-69a2-4683-ab7c-00aef4201ce3.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nAnnoushka Spinning Moon charm, £7,900Aquazzura Proust pumps, £835 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F21b0308f-6bf9-4ba5-bd7e-dbf12a7dc8fd.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nAquazzura Proust pumps, £835Alexander McQueen Molten Metal jacket, £8,900 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fff699090-379e-4b70-8d8c-aa85ad944f04.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nAlexander McQueen Molten Metal jacket, £8,900Van Cleef & Arpels Lady Arpels Planétarium watch, £218,000, harrods.com [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F7d30fcc7-052c-4e35-8d47-ba2f8bf2eff8.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nVan Cleef & Arpels Lady Arpels Planétarium watch, £218,000, harrods.comChanel belt, £2,760 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F31a14849-cd85-41a7-8816-f2e736e27ccd.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nChanel belt, £2,760Bottega Veneta cloud earring, £465, matchesfashion.com [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F3f7f3656-ae03-4f24-80ff-b91262bf6a18.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nBottega Veneta cloud earring, £465, matchesfashion.comBoucheron diamond, mother-of-pearl, cabochon tanzanite and titanium Fenêtre du Ciel necklace, POA [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F06cb5b56-e104-45c8-ab7d-89ef7f2402ab.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nBoucheron diamond, mother-of-pearl, cabochon tanzanite and titanium Fenêtre du\nCiel necklace, POASummerill & Bishop Rainbow napkins, £50 for two [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F7a420ad9-4d60-4e57-a1a6-708c1cc719b8.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nSummerill & Bishop Rainbow napkins, £50 for twoDior Joaillerie Rose des Vents and Rose Céleste bracelet, €8,850 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fde72ee99-0916-4aae-af64-f6051145658f.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nDior Joaillerie Rose des Vents and Rose Céleste bracelet, €8,850Hermès cloud decoration, £480 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F91f2e784-24ea-4a15-a17d-0aff3f3e072b.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nHermès cloud decoration, £480Gucci G Cloud cushion, £620 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fca030d91-9373-45f7-bcc6-954f1af595a0.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nGucci G Cloud cushion, £620Jessie V E Every Cloud locket, £4,950 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F52fe4f0b-733b-4cf5-bd0d-91eff9c68973.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nJessie V E Every Cloud locket, £4,950Jonathan Hansen x Marie Daâge Ciels Bleus espresso cup and saucer, £210, Liberty London [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fc0e6b77b-b028-4215-94e1-ef17ed9a4818.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nJonathan Hansen x Marie Daâge Ciels Bleus espresso cup and saucer, £210, Liberty\nLondonChristian Louboutin Arkenspeed trainers, £695 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Ff2bc4b7d-580a-49e1-a029-029f99a574ca.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nChristian Louboutin Arkenspeed trainers, £695Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandoulière 50 bag, £1,910 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F67539b27-d333-4a0b-b4bf-446753879bb3.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nLouis Vuitton Keepall Bandoulière 50 bag, £1,910Matilda Goad for MatchesFashion lacquered Rainbow tray, from £300, matchesfashion.com [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F41356fa4-3149-4d0d-a2d3-09b3817bea9f.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nMatilda Goad for MatchesFashion lacquered Rainbow tray, from £300,\nmatchesfashion.comPaul Smith bow tie, €110, matchesfashion.com [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fcef477ca-22fa-498f-94cb-5352e11ff008.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nPaul Smith bow tie, €110, matchesfashion.comSacai skirt, £1,170, farfetch.com [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F94d26c33-e189-4ceb-8aac-8c08c7a86778.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nSacai skirt, £1,170, farfetch.comSisley Eau du Soir Skies limited-edition EDP, £213 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fe6edff71-f46f-4bdd-8c66-ddf54c581e83.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nSisley Eau du Soir Skies limited-edition EDP, £213Stella McCartney Cloud iPhone 6s case, £45, farfetch.com [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fe14d2cee-87ac-4a48-a425-db207eec56f7.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nStella McCartney Cloud iPhone 6s case, £45, farfetch.com