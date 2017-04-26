House & Home

A home for opera in Aix-en-Provence, France

Bold new commissions are the forte of this annual July event
by: Melissa Lawford and Elsa Court

Why: Festival D’Aix-en-Provence

Founded in 1948, Aix-en-Provence’s July festival has become a hub for new operas. In 2012, it staged the premiere of George Benjamin’s Written on Skin, widely acknowledged as one of this century’s greatest operas. 

Watch open-air performances in the Théâtre de l’Archevêché, a palace courtyard in Aix’s historic centre.

Villa Aix-en-Provence

This peacefully located villa enjoys views of the Sainte Victoire mountain and is just 15 minutes’ drive from the Théâtre du Jeu de Paume, a festival venue in central Aix-en-Provence.

Its contemporary design includes four bedrooms, a home cinema and security system

It sits in around an acre of woodland and has a heated, saltwater swimming pool.

Available through Christie’s International Real Estate, price upon request

Lambesc château

This 17th-century château has a row of reception rooms leading to the grand hall decorated by François Marius Granet, the French artist.

Two wings surround the inner courtyard, comprising two apartments, a guest house, caretaker lodging, a chapel and two garages.

The gardens of this 24-hectare property include an orangery, stables and a swimming pool.

A 20-minute drive from Aix-en-Provence, it is close to the Théâtre de l’Archevêché.

Available through Sotheby’s International Realty, price upon request

