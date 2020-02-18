Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Matthew Vincent and guests discuss what's behind HSBC's decision to cut 35,000 jobs in the US and Europe, Jes Staley's future as boss of Barclays after another regulatory probe, RBS's new name, and Deutsche Bank's disappearing compliance contractors. With special guest Philip Augar, author of The Bank that lived a little: Barclays in the age of the very free market.





Contributors: Matthew Vincent, regulation correspondent, David Crow, banking editor, Stephen Morris, European banking editor, Nicholas Megaw, retail banking correspondent, and Emma Agyemang, FT Money reporter. Producer: Fiona Symon

