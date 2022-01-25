Episode 81
Headlines include Credit Suisse Group AG, Ukraine conflict, Leon Black, Chesapeake Energy Corp and UK politics & policy
This edition features these stories from ft.com
Credit Suisse investment bank warns of trading slowdown
US puts 8,500 troops on alert as Nato leaders meet over Ukraine
Leon Black says former Apollo protégé conspiring to ‘destroy’ him
Chesapeake rebuilds on US shale patch with $2.6bn gas deal
Police to investigate Downing Street lockdown parties
