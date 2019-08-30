Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

US companies are unlikely to heed Donald Trump’s call to ditch their investments in China, Argentina’s request for more time to pay $101bn of debts meets a cool reception from the country’s creditors, and UK prime minister Boris Johnson is sending his chief Brexit negotiator to meet with EU counterparts to hammer out a revised exit deal. Plus, the FT’s James Politi walks us through the legacy Christine Lagarde leaves at the IMF and what it might say about her future as the incoming president of the European Central Bank.

