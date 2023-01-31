One in six women in the UK has experienced financial abuse in a relationship. That’s according to charity Surviving Economic Abuse. Anyone can become a victim, as Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, found out. She tells presenter Claer Barrett about her experience of surviving an economically abusive relationship. Claer also hears from another victim, Francesca, and sources advice on recognising and escaping financial abuse from Dr Nicola Sharp-Jeffs OBE, founder and CEO of Surviving Economic Abuse

Useful links:

The Surviving Economic Abuse website is packed with useful resources, helplines you can call and information on what to do if you or someone you know is in a financially abusive relationship.

For domestic abuse, you can call the freephone National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge on 0808 2000 247. If you are in immediate danger, please call the police on 999. For mental health support, you can speak to the Samaritans on 116 123.

