This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Fidelity Bank, a mid-sized Nigerian lender, became the first bank outside of the country’s big five to access the international capital markets for four years last week, when it raised $400m with a five-year Eurobond.

The fundraising, following two $500m Eurobonds issued by larger rivals Zenith Bank and United Bank for Africa earlier this year, follows a difficult period for the sector, with share prices tumbling more than 50 per cent in the two years to 2016 as Nigeria battled a painful 15-month long recession, and stringent capital controls led foreign investors to flee.

However, even though Africa’s largest economy is starting to turn the corner with modest year-on-year growth of 0.55 per cent in the second quarter of 2017, the trio of deals might not represent a radical shift in fortunes for the country’s banks, despite a sharp rise in share prices this year.

“I wouldn’t say [it’s a turning of the tide]. It’s more opportunistic,” says Jumai Mohammed, equity analyst at Exotix Capital, of this year’s three bond issues.

Fidelity Bank’s fundraising is instructive. It was essentially a refinancing of a $300m bond due to mature next year, some $255m of which it bought back via a tender offer.

Its backers talked up the fact that many of the investors who took part in the tender offer then bought back into the new bond, alongside more than 100 fresh investors, particularly asset managers based in London, New York and Boston, meaning the new issuance was Fidelity’s largest to date.

“For Fidelity to come out with the largest deal they have ever done sends a very strong story of the return to international markets of the banking sector,” says Dmitry Gladkov, head of the financing group at Renaissance Capital, an emerging market-focused investment bank, that was joint bookrunner.

“It proves that Nigerian banks with strong credit stories have access to international markets in size and for long-dated financing. It’s another vote of confidence in the recovery in Nigeria.”

Nevertheless, Fidelity had to pay a 10.5 per cent coupon to secure the refinancing of its senior debt, a sharp rise from the 6.875 per cent it paid for the previous bond, also of five-years, in 2013. The balance of the money will be used to support trade finance.

In contrast, Zenith used its new funds to engage in a carry trade. It borrowed dollars at 7.375 per cent, entered into a currency swap with the central bank (which is desperate for dollars) and then used naira to buy government securities.

This is an attractive proposition with 12-month Treasury bills currently carrying a nominal yield of 18.5 per cent, which translates into a true yield of 22.7 per cent (comfortably above inflation of 16 per cent) given that the bills are discount instruments.

While this might seem a potentially lucrative route for other banks to follow, Ms Mohammed says such “opportunistic” plays are unlikely, given the intrinsic duration risk in the trade, and the fact that Nigerian Treasury yields are trending down as inflation starts to ease.

In United Bank for Africa’s case, the money will be used to finance its plans to expand across sub-Saharan Africa, as well as to reduce reliance on Nigeria’s interbank market, where interest rates have recently risen as high as 100 per cent, according to Ms Mohammed.

The latter points to the ongoing oddness of Nigeria’s banking sector, despite the end of the recession.

The volume of net new loans fell 2.7 per cent year-on-year in the first half of 2017, according to Exotix, as banks instead snapped up Treasury bills, given their nominal yield, let alone their true yield, is comfortably above the current prime lending rate of 17.65 per cent, as the first chart shows.

At the country’s tier one banks — Zenith, UBA, Access Bank, FBN Holdings and Guaranty Trust Bank — investment securities now account for 17.4 per cent of their assets, up 1 percentage point since the turn of the year, according to Ms Mohammed.

“They are pretty much reducing risk-weighted assets as much as they can in this environment that still seems fragile,” she says. “We have come from a very challenging year in 2016, a lot of bank asset quality metrics are usually lagging, so it’s in their interest to limit credit risk on their books.”

Deposits have also fallen 3.3 per cent this year as savers also increasingly switch to government securities, leading Exotix to conclude that industry-wide deposits will fall to 16.6 per cent of gross domestic product this year, from 17.9 per cent in 2016.

Asset quality also remains a concern, given the struggles many corporate borrowers have faced during Nigeria’s grim recession.

Some 7.4 per cent of loans at the tier one banks were classed as non-performing last year, a level Ms Mohammed expects to climb to around 9.8 per cent this year, before gradually declining.

“Material improvements in asset quality will continue to lag the recovery in economic growth. As such, we expect impairment charges to remain high because of current under-provisioning for NPLs and fresh slippages from some restructured loans,” she says.

Despite this, Ms Mohammed believes Nigerian bank stocks are currently cheap, with tier one banks typically trading at 1.4 times their estimated full-year book value, versus 2.1 times for frontier market banks in general.

Others are also upbeat. Mr Gladkov argues that, in terms of macroeconomics, “the Nigerian story has been improving markedly”.

Emre Akcakmak, a portfolio adviser at East Capital, a Stockholm-based EM and frontier specialist, says the risk-reward profile of some tier one banks “looks appealing,” with them trading at only 3-5 times forecast 2017 earnings, despite share prices rising by 50-70 per cent in dollar terms (and more in naira terms) already this year, as illustrated in the second chart.

“Having met with several banks in Lagos about a month ago, we concluded that it is not all about gloom. There still seems to be some upside even after certain provisions we can model,” Mr Akcakmak adds.

“Domestic credit penetration is still low at 16 per cent of GDP and we think that the worst is over for the economy after two challenging years. For the longer term, we definitely expect the banking sector to grow and strengthen as the economic recovery accelerates and Nigeria’s large 180m population is gradually included in the financial system.”

Ms Mohammed, however, is less enthused about the economic backdrop. She does not see GDP growth rising above annual population growth of 2.7 per cent in the foreseeable future, meaning that even though the recession is over Nigerians will continue to become poorer.