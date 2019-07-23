Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The White House and Democratic leaders reach an agreement to raise the US’s $22tn borrowing limit which takes it beyond the next election, Donald Trump promises major US technology companies that his administration will process their application to supply Huawei quickly, Washington issues sanctions against one of China’s largest state-backed oil companies for transporting Iranian crude oil and Starbucks takes a stake in Eatsa, a San Francisco-based restaurant tech company. Plus, Boris Johnson is widely expected to become the leader of the UK Conservative party on Tuesday. The FT’s political editor George Parker previews what is ahead for Britain with Boris Johnson as prime minister.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.