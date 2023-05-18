Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Gideon talks to economist Keyu Jin about China’s goal of becoming the world’s biggest economy despite a falling population, the impact of the deterioration in US-China relations, and the way in which the aspirations of its younger generation are shaping policy in Beijing. The podcast was recorded in collaboration with Intelligence Squared. Clips: CGTN; Sky News

