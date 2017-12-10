Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

Britain’s two biggest independent cash machine operators have warned they will have to close thousands of ATMs or start charging consumers to withdraw money if banks proceed with plans to cut the fees paid by card issuers.

The operators say the plans risk creating “ATM deserts” where people will be unable to withdraw cash around the country, especially as high street banks are stepping up their programmes of closing hundreds of branches.

Intensifying a row that has pitted big banks against independent cash machine operators, the chief executive of NoteMachine, said the planned 20 per cent cut in the interchange fee would hit the UK’s 54,000 free-to-use ATMs.

“It would put a lot of our profitability at risk,” said Peter McNamara of NoteMachine, which operates about 10,000 ATMs. “It is the lower transaction sites in rural and even some urban areas that are threatened by this.”

Cardtronics, the UK’s largest independent cash machine operator, said its mostly free-to-use network of 20,000 ATMs “will become unsustainable”. It warned “a significant number” of ATMs would have to be converted to charging consumers or be shut altogether if interchange fees were cut.

“The outcome would inevitably mean the creation of large ATM deserts around the UK, mostly in the already under-served rural communities and small towns and villages where the free-to-use ATMs have become a cash lifeline following bank branch closures and where even pay-to-use machines would be rendered uneconomic.”

The warnings come after the Link association, which represents both big banks and independent cash machine operators, proposed to cut the interchange fee it charges card issuers for each cash withdrawal from 25p to 20p over four years.

It is the first time that Link has sought to change the funding model for the ATM network. Until now, an annual audit that divides the overall costs by the total number of withdrawals has been used to come up with a fee.

The move has attracted political scrutiny. Nicky Morgan, chair of the Treasury committee, said this would be a “leap in the dark” and asked whether “it’s a profit-boosting drive by the big banks at the expense of consumers”.

Link says it is committed to “maintaining an extensive free network of ATMs for consumers for years to come”. But it argues the interchange fee is currently too high and the growth of ATM openings is not sustainable “given the declining use of cash for making payments”.

Mr McNamara said that while the number of cash transactions has fallen as more people use contactless cards, the amount of cash circulating in the economy has doubled since 2005. “Most people budget in cash — they put £50 or £100 in their wallet and live on that for the week,” he said. “Cards can’t keep track of expenditure in the same way as cash. More people will go overdrawn.”

He pointed out that banks have closed almost 6,000 free-to-use ATMs in the past three years, while independent operators have opened more than 10,000 in the same period. The number of cash withdrawals has fallen 1 per cent in three years, but by value they have increased 1.3 per cent.