Sign up to receive Authers’ Note daily by email here

The British people spoke. The prime minister appeared not to hear them and has carried on with preparations for a second term in government. UK markets also barely seemed to notice, with the FTSE 100 gaining more than 1 per cent on Friday (in large part because sterling fell, although it remained well above recent lows). As you will gather from the huge number of stories I have linked at the bottom of this Note, the UK election has prompted much excitement among the chattering classes, but with little obvious immediate effect. So why the excitement?

In the short term, that excitement is driven by the possibility that the Brexit process is pushed on to a significantly different course, and by the possibility that a radically leftwing government, previously thought out of the question, could be in the offing. As neither is a certainty, markets have not moved that much thus far.

Authers’ Note Sign up to your daily investment email briefing Keep up to date with the latest in markets and investment trends. Written by John Authers, it provides a daily briefing after the Closing Bell on Wall St.

In the longer term, I suspect the greatest significance of this election for most readers will be that it signals a new critical political division. Rather than a conflict between classes or ethnic groups, politics in the UK now appears to be driven by a conflict of generations. The great success of Jeremy Corbyn's Labour party in this election, compared to expectations, appears to be due mostly to energising a younger generation that previously was reluctant to vote.

They have every reason to be motivated, because generational unfairness appears now to be a greater problem than economic divisions between haves and have nots. The politics of redistribution now revolve around age, not around income, race or class. In the UK, Theresa May's greatest mis-step was to raise the issue of paying for care for the elderly. Meanwhile, one of the most popular Corbynista proposals was to return to free university tuition.

My columns in the FT on investment are not normally a great forum for spotting the next great political divide in the UK. But last year, that changed. We wrote a lot on the problems with pensions and demographics, and they revealed much anger. Here is a sampling of some of the angrier responses

Anger like that might explain why the generational divide is now also a key political divide. The same problem is obvious in the US, where housing is not so blatantly overpriced, but where the issue of college tuition looms as a major problem. Aspiring politicians on the left now apparently have to come up with ways to make college more affordable. Financial planning tools and government-offered incentives for paying for university tuition and for long-term care can only grow in political importance from here.

Then, more or less universally, there is the issue of pensions. I have tried to argue in the past that traditional defined benefit pensions are now obsolete — they cannot be the model for the future — while defined contribution plans as currently designed are not really pensions at all, so much as a tax-privileged wrapper for buying what the investment industry is trying to sell. Getting pensions right is a huge issue for the next two decades. It will become ever more political and ever more important.

It would be a good idea if politicians and regulators could concentrate now on ways to improve pension design, so that they can convert an ugly issue about distributional fairness into a technical financial matter. There are huge opportunities and risks for the investment management industry here. Wait too long to try to resolve it, and they could find that their every move is dictated by an increasingly angry electorate.

Blacker Swans

How do we estimate improbability? There are all kinds of methods for doing it, and much of modern investment and risk management revolves around them. But markets still seem to run on gut perception.

My immediate reaction piece on markets for Thursday night, as the UK election outcome grew clear, was to describe it as the blackest of many political black swans of the last year. I wanted to say that this result was even more improbable than the Brexit vote last year (or the victory of Donald Trump in the US). The editors in London talked me into toning this down, saying the comment sounded outlandish. Judging by the comments posted after the piece by readers after it was published, they were right to do so. Many rubbished the notion that this election was a black swan of any kind — although Brexit definitely qualified.

And yet in terms of their apparent probability a month or two before the voting took place, I find this position impossible to justify. The FT's own running polls of polls illustrate this clearly.

This is how the polls moved in the run-up to the Brexit referendum:

And this is how the polls moved ahead of the election that just took place:

To be clear, the Brexit referendum result was far more important, for the UK and certainly the rest of the world, than the election result that has just occurred. For the time being at least, the UK still has the same prime minister.

But which was the harder to see coming? Unquestionably the election result, in my opinion, and I don't think it is even close. Why did the Brexit result seem so much more implausible? Probably, I suggest, because the consequences were so much more significant that people found it harder to imagine. It was obvious that a huge bloc of people within the UK wanted to leave the EU, but it still seemed incredible — to many in the markets at least. The most extreme events are not necessarily the least likely, despite our strong tendency to assume otherwise. Bear this in mind in markets as well as in politics.

From Theresa to Janet

If last week was supposed to provide a rather boring foregone conclusion from Theresa May, this week should bring one from Janet Yellen. Barring a huge surprise, the Fed will raise its target rate by 25 basis points this week, and add in some guidance on how it intends to embark on reducing its balance sheet later this week. Fed funds futures signal virtual certainty that another hike is coming.

That confidence juxtaposes oddly, however, with a pattern of falling Treasury yields over the past few months, and a return to trades in other asset classes that makes most sense if rates stay lower for longer. A piece by Vanda Research explains the issues neatly.

Their key point is that the spread between the Fed Funds rate and the two-year yield set by the market is getting ever tighter, and would drop to its lowest level since the crisis if the expected rate rise is not met by a move in the bond market:

Whenever this spread turns negative, in the past, it has signalled the end of a Fed tightening cycle:

If the Fed is not done with tightening, and it wants us to believe that there is much more tightening to come, then the only alternative is for bond yields to rise across the curve — for shorter and longer maturities.

That could disrupt a lot of plans because Vanda points out, quite correctly, that plenty of trades have now become crowded that rely on low bond yields. Investors have piled into US bonds, into Mexican pesos, into emerging markets (which benefit from lower rates), and into defensive rather than cyclical stocks. Moves in the 10-year Treasury yield have driven the relative performance of cyclical and defensive stocks even in Europe:

Gold also has a tendency to move with long Treasury yields:

Even if Ms Yellen's next move is a foregone conclusion, markets have not come to the logical conclusion over what comes next. The next move could be painful.