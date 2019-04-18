Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Nearly two years after Robert Mueller was appointed special counsel, his report on the investigation into allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign is out. The FT's US managing editor Peter Spiegel and US national editor Edward Luce dig into the key revelations of the report, and what it means for Democrats in 2020.





Contributors: Lilah Raptopoulos, community editor; Peter Spiegel, US managing editor; Edward Luce, US national editor. Producer: Marc Filippino.