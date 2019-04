Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

US tech giant Microsoft has worked with a Chinese military-run university on research that could be used for surveillance and censorship. Malcolm Moore talks to Madhumita Murgia about the research collaboration and why it is causing disquiet.





Contributors: Josh Noble, weekend news editor, Malcolm Moore, technology news editor, and Madhumita Murgia, European technology correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon