Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

A rebound in Google’s advertising business propels revenues higher, Amazon’s move to one-day shipping reinvigorated revenue growth in the second quarter while costs increased, the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator calls UK prime minister Boris Johnson’s terms for talks on Brexit “unacceptable” and the European Central Bank signals that it will cut rates and embark on a fresh round of asset purchases. Plus, the FT’s Jude Webber explains why Latin America’s missing middle economy is affecting its contribution to global growth.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.