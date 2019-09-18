Before commissioning an expensive feasibility study of whether a Scotland-Ireland bridge is technically or economically feasible (it isn’t on both counts), how about righting the historical wrong that is the current M1 motorway in Northern Ireland?

It runs from Belfast to the town of Dungannon. Drivers from Belfast to Dublin must leave the motorway at Sprucefield, negotiate a detour through a retail park and then join a dual carriageway for about 35 miles to the border, where they rejoin a motorway on the southern side.

The reason the motorway was not built between the two biggest cities on the island in the 1950s and 1960s is commonly thought to be because Stormont didn’t want to encourage links between Belfast and Dublin.

Plus ça change.

Patrick Hughes

Belfast, UK