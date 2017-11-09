Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

I don‘t think I‘ll use it Please tell us why (optional) Send Feedback

The most straightforward reason for antitrust authorities to block a merger, or attach conditions to it, is horizontal overlap. If a deal turns a market into a monopoly or cosy oligopoly, it is easy to see the potential harm to consumers: price increases. AT&T, the huge US telco, knows this painfully well. Government resistance forced it to drop its 2011 bid to buy rival T-Mobile, which would have left the US wireless market with just three big players.

Vertical mergers are trickier. When a company buys a supplier, it may be able to squeeze out efficiencies without increasing its coercive power over customers. But AT&T has run into resistance here, too. Its $85bn offer for Time Warner, a maker of television news and movies, would provide AT&T with programming to send over its pay television and broadband networks; but it would not expand the reach of any of its existing businesses. Yet this week came news that the US Department of Justice had requested that the two companies divest a big asset before the deal goes through: either Time Warner’s Turner Broadcasting, home of its CNN news network, or AT&T’s satellite TV distributor, DirecTV.

There is reason for concern about big vertical mergers in the media industry. The worries, in the antitrust jargon, are “input foreclosure” and “customer foreclosure”. AT&T might, that is, withhold access to Time Warner’s content (Game Of Thrones, say) to put AT&T’s rival distributors at a disadvantage. Conversely, it might deny Time Warner’s rival content producers (Disney, say) access to its distribution channels. So, when the pay TV and broadband distributor Comcast bought NBCUniversal, the US Federal Communications Commission required that the merged company guarantee non-discriminatory access to its programming, and to its networks, for rivals.

AT&T says its reason for embarking on the Time Warner deal is not to squeeze rivals, but to offer new products: the ability to watch on mobile devices, and so on. There is logic here. In an era where the internet is undercutting traditional media consumption, every technical advantage counts.

If, however, the Justice Department thinks the answer to the threat of this sort of anti-competitive behaviour is forced divestment, this is a new policy. The Comcast-NBC deal went through without divestments. The Justice Department’s head of antitrust, Makan Delrahim, said before he took the post that he did not see major antitrust issues with the deal. President Donald Trump expressed hostility to the AT&T/Time Warner deal, and about Comcast, before he was elected. But campaign pronouncements do not necessarily turn into policy.

If the Justice Department means to take action against foreclosure in vertical mergers, the implications are serious. Will it break up Comcast? Will it treat internet and mobile titans such as Facebook and Apple as distributors, and limit their ownership of content?

Mr Trump’s acrimony toward CNN’s news coverage is a staple of his Twitter feed. There is therefore a suspicion — but no evidence — that the Justice Department has changed its policy at the president’s request. If this is found to be true, the consequences will be dramatic. Even the suspicion that antitrust policy has been influenced by a media organisation’s editorial policy is a threat to free speech. The Justice Department can do much to banish this suspicion, by issuing a principled justification for its treatment of the AT&T deal, and laying out the implications for other media organisations. Antitrust policy must change along with the media industry. But it must maintain full transparency as it does so.

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2017. All rights reserved. You may share using our article tools. Please don't copy articles from FT.com and redistribute by email or post to the web.