The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British woman jailed by Iran, has urged the UK foreign secretary to escalate his wife’s case in an effort to secure her release.

Richard Ratcliffe on Wednesday held his first meeting with Boris Johnson since his British-Iranian wife was jailed in 2016 and stressed the urgency of her case.

“I absolutely believe her when she says she’s on the verge of a nervous breakdown,” Mr Ratcliffe told reporters after meeting Mr Johnson for more than an hour.

Mr Ratcliffe added that while he ruled out a bargain or paying any ransom, Britain could facilitate his wife’s release by settling a longstanding £400m debt with Tehran over a tank sale. Iran would be more likely to honour its international commitments if the UK did the same, he said.

The case has hit the headlines during the past fortnight, after Mr Johnson stated wrongly that she was “teaching people journalism” in Tehran. Her family, her employer and the UK government say that she was on holiday with her young daughter.

At the meeting, Mr Ratcliffe requested that his wife be given diplomatic protection, escalating her case from a consular to a state-level dispute. The foreign secretary committed to leaving “no stone unturned” but expressed doubts that extending diplomatic protection would help. Lawyers will examine the issue over the next fortnight.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe is serving a five-year sentence and faces further charges. Her case is seen as part of a power struggle between moderates and hardliners in Iran.

The Sun newspaper reported on Wednesday that Iranian officials had demanded that Britain settle a £400m bill over the sale of Chieftain tanks to Tehran in exchange for her release. Britain agreed to sell Iran 1,500 Chieftains before the 1979 revolution but delivered only 185 because of the change of regime.

An undated photo of Richard and Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe on holiday in Isfahan, Iran © PA

Mr Johnson has rejected any link between Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s situation and the Chieftains. The Foreign Office said: “This is a longstanding case and relates to contracts signed over 40 years ago with the pre-revolution Iranian regime. Funding to settle the debt was paid to the High Court by the Treasury and [International Military Services, the supplier] in 2002. Iran’s Ministry of Defence remains subject to EU sanctions.”

Penny Madden, a lawyer representing the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charity for which Zaghari-Ratcliffe works, said the UK had a legal duty to pay the money.

“We understand that the government want to honour that obligation, they’ve set aside funds . . . and that is obviously something that would be helpful in terms of the British government being seen by the Iranian government to actually make good and comply with its own obligations,” she said.

Mr Ratcliffe said: “Iran was hoping that there would be a new era [of relations with the west], and they are frustrated with how long it’s taking.”

Mr Johnson has faced calls to resign over his handling of the case, particularly his failure to correct the record and apologise fully for his comment that Zaghari-Ratcliffe was teaching journalism. He plans to travel to Iran before the end of the year, and wants to bring Mr Ratcliffe, who for 19 months has been denied a visa to enter Iran and visit his wife in prison. Their daughter is in the care of her relatives in Iran.

