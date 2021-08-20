Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Canada news.

When Justin Trudeau walked on stage in October 2019 to claim victory in the last Canadian parliamentary elections, he was a chastened man.

The prime minister, a darling in the international arena, would lead a minority government after he lost his majority in a campaign marred by scandals, including the emergence of photographs from his youth showing him in blackface.

But last week when he strode out of Rideau Hall in Ottawa, the seat of government, having asked the country’s governor-general to dissolve parliament to pave the way for elections on September 20, a clean-shaven Trudeau had many reasons to be confident.

His government has presided over a vaccine rollout that has seen more than 63 per cent of Canadians fully vaccinated, one of the highest rates in the world, with nearly 52m doses administered despite early supply issues.

Canadians overwhelmingly supported the government’s pandemic stimulus spending, which amounted to over C$122bn (US$95bn) as of March. Data from Statistics Canada show Canadians saved C$212bn last year, compared with C$18bn in 2019, buttressed by direct cash transfers from the government at the height of the pandemic.

Now, Trudeau is hoping to seize a majority. Most polls show his Liberal party is likely to expand its minority but also to come within striking distance of the 170 seats needed to secure a majority. It currently holds 155 seats.

“He’s going now because he thinks it can win a majority,” said Tasha Kheiriddin from Navigator, a research and consulting firm in Toronto. “From his perspective, it is the best time to go, even though we’re seeing a fourth wave [of the virus] building, because he won’t do better if he waits around.”

A Canadian Broadcasting Corporation poll tracker places support for the Liberals at 35 per cent, compared with 29.3 per cent for the Conservatives, and gives Trudeau’s party a 41 per cent chance of clinching a majority. Polling website 338 Canada currently projects the Liberals winning 162 seats, within the margin of error for a majority.

But the election campaign, the shortest possible under Canadian law, will take place as the country deals with a fourth wave of the pandemic, and few Canadians are eager for an election as they navigate the post-pandemic recovery and the back-to-school season.

Trudeau has framed the election as a chance to “finish the fight” against Covid-19, a referendum on his government’s handling of the pandemic, and an opportunity for Canadians to vote on a mandate for sweeping change during an expected economic recovery.

He outlined priorities that included action on climate change, childcare, public health, affordable housing and reconciliation with indigenous communities.

If not this fall, then when exactly could the Liberals hope for a better window to go for their third straight mandate?

“The decisions your government makes right now will define the future that your kids and grandkids will grow up in,” he said as he launched his campaign. “We were there for you, and now it is up to you to choose.”

But these are complex times for the country. Rising inflation in food prices and an explosion in the price of homes have focused attention on public debt and finances. The recent discovery of mass graves of indigenous children at residential schools that tried forcibly to assimilate them into white culture has increased the urgency of truth and reconciliation initiatives.

Yet the first days of the campaign have been overtaken by other factors. The unravelling of Afghanistan has forced the government to defend its foreign policy record. It has highlighted other big challenges such as its relationship with China, which continues to imprison two Canadians in retaliation for Ottawa’s arrest of Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei.

Most minority governments in Canada have a lifespan of around two years before facing confidence votes that threaten their hold on power. Trudeau hopes to benefit from the fact that few voters know his main opponent, Erin O’Toole, the Conservative leader, who won the party’s leadership just a year ago.

A poll by Navigator shows that while no federal leader is viewed particularly favourably by the electorate, O’Toole trails the pack, with just 6 per cent of Canadians trusting him to lead.

O’Toole launched his campaign this week with a policy platform that eschews fiscal conservatism with billions of dollars of new pandemic aid, direct support to parents for childcare, increased spending on public health, and a subsidy for businesses that want to hire workers.

“I think they’re looking at the way the world has changed and they’re trying to adapt to it,” said Kheiriddin of O’Toole’s unconservative platform. “There is a greater demand, I think, for government support, because people kind of got used to it in the last year and a half.”

“I think he’s trying to . . . say, ‘if you vote for us, we’re not going to turn off all the taps’,” she added.

Trudeau’s main obstacle to an outright majority comes from challengers on the left. The New Democratic party (NDP), whose leader, Jagmeet Singh, has emerged as a popular national figure, is trying to attract younger, progressive voters in Ontario and British Columbia who want bolder action on social justice and bigger healthcare subsidies.

In Quebec, a key battleground province, the Liberals want to wrest seats away from the Quebec nationalist Bloc Québécois. Trudeau’s party made overtures to voters in the region the run-up to the election announcement with the launch of a multibillion-dollar childcare package for the province. In June, it joined other parties to support a motion recognising Quebec as a nation with French as its official language.

“One of the Liberal paths to victory is in the province of Quebec,” said Nikita Nanos, chief data scientist and founder at Nanos Research, a polling firm. Nanos said that modelling from last month showed there were about 10 to 12 electoral districts in Quebec held by the Bloc Québécois that were too close to call — most of them races where the Liberals could prevail.

The decision to hold a snap election now is motivated by expediency: Trudeau wants to reap the fruits of successfully managing the pandemic before the economic bill comes due.

“The Liberals could potentially secure a majority and may not have another window to do so in the foreseeable future,” wrote Philippe J Fournier, the founder of 338 Canada, in a column in Mclean’s magazine.

“If not this fall, then when exactly could the Liberals hope for a better window to go for their third straight mandate? Next spring, after a second consecutive budget with a deficit ranging in the hundreds of billions? Unlikely.”