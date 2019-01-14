Orsted likes a headwind, and frankly depends on them. Recently there has been something different in the air for the Danish wind farm specialist. Over the weekend came news that the Danish government, which still controls Orsted (with 50.1 per cent), would block its sale of its domestic electricity distribution business. While shareholders should re-think the nature of the government’s stake, this news should not push Orsted’s long-term plans off course.

Since its 2016 IPO, the Danish wind generator had promised to sell off its oil business and other unnecessary holdings, partly to help pay for new projects. Frankly, it had met almost all its targets so far. That explains why the group has led a charmed life over the past two years. Its share price has appreciated by nearly 75 per cent, unaffected by last quarter’s market turbulence. Its valuation has risen to an enterprise value of nine times its ebitda (a cash earnings proxy), a small premium to MSCI’s European utilities index.

The question is whether shareholders have ignored the threat of government interference. In this case, a couple of the opposition parties in its Borgen opposed Orsted selling its power unit, and the government chose not to support the sale. That will annoy chief executive Henrik Poulsen. He had highlighted this divestment, worth around DKr14bn ($2.1bn), at his company’s annual analyst presentation just six weeks ago. This followed the Taiwanese government’s requirement that Orsted accept a lower guaranteed power price for a planned wind farm there. Not a great month, then.

Neither should cause much damage. In Taiwan, Orsted will lead the way on offshore wind so a little turbulence is understandable. If it does not sell the distribution business in Denmark, it can afford to wait. Orsted will retain the cash flow. Any proceeds would hardly dent its capital spending budget to 2025 at DKr200bn. Anyway, it has little net debt, under one times ebitda.

No surprise, its share price only fell 2 per cent on Monday. Orsted’s issues will eventually blow over.