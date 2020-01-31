FT subscribers can click here to receive Opening quote by email.

Aston Martin is raising £500m in emergency funding from a consortium led by Formula 1 billionaire Lawrence Stroll.

The consortium, which also includes business figures such as Anthony Bamford, will inject £182m for a 20 per cent stake in the business. Aston will also launch a rights issue of £318m at a price of £4 per share following the company’s results next month. The shares shot up to 511p shortly after the open of trading in London.

The cash injection will trigger the departure of executive chairman Penny Hughes, the former Coca-Cola executive, and a shake-up of the struggling luxury carmaker’s business plan. It will delay investment into a suite of electric vehicles — which had been expected from 2022 — until after 2025, and has pushed back the release of its Ferrari-rival supercar until 2022.

Aston has been forced to tap the debt markets at increasingly expensive borrowing levels in recent months in order to refinance the business amid a sharp fall in profits, higher investment levels and a precipitious fall in its share price.

Briefly

The Bank of England has referred a spike in sterling to the UK markets watchdog that happened just seconds before the central bank announced that it would leave its key interest rate unchanged. It’s the second referral from the BoE around possible market manipulation in as many months — following the revelation in December that some traders may have received an audio feed of the central bank’s press conferences ahead of the rest of the market.

Big banks and fund managers have urged the London Stock Exchange to push back its opening by an hour and a half. The LSE is currently canvassing market opinion about making a change to its hours for the first time in 20 years. Markets in London are active from 8am until 4.30pm at present but the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (Afme), which represents banks, and the Investment Association, which speaks on behalf of asset managers, both want the LSE to open at 9:30am and close seven hours later.

Beyond the Square Mile

The expansion of one-day shipping across the US propelled Amazon to a strong sales performance over the holiday period. Some analysts had worried that heavy investment in speeding up deliveries would dent profits at the e-commerce group. But revenues rose by 10 per cent to $87.4bn, creating net income of $3.3bn, which was well ahead of expectations. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said more people joined the $129-a-year Prime subscription service in the fourth quarter than in any other period.

IBM has named Arvind Krishna, the head of research and development, as its new chief executive. He will replace Ginni Rometty, who took over the top job in 2012 and oversaw a 25 per cent fall in IBM’s shares. Mr Krishna, who will become only the tenth IBM CEO in its 106-year history, masterminded last year’s $34bn acquisition of open source software company Red Hat and ran the company’s cloud and cognitive software operations.

Volkswagen’s truckmaking subsidiary Traton has tabled a $2.9bn offer to buy the rest of American partner Navistar, in an attempt to make inroads into the lucrative US heavy-duty vehicle market. Volkswagen already owns almost 17 per cent of the Illinois-based brand, which is known for its school buses as well as its broad range of commercial trucks. The two businesses first joined forces in 2016. Traton also has a 25 per cent share in the Chinese truck firm Sinotruk and a strategic partnership with the Toyota subsidiary Hino.

Closing quote — essential comment before you go

Lombard

Oil majors have promised to do it all — gush out more black gloop, move to environmentally friendly fuel, cut debt and keep increasing payouts to shareholders. But as Shell’s results showed they can’t do it all.

Richard Waters

Clayton Christensen, the Harvard professor who died last week but coined the phrase “disruptive innovation”, would have appreciated the shockwaves unleashed by Microsoft in cloud computing and Tesla in the car industry.

