All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the connection, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

In 1999, what was voted “the most significant English-language play of the 20th century” in a Royal National Theatre poll? In the list of Britain’s bestselling albums of the 21st century, Adele’s 21 and 25 are first and third — which album, also by a female artist, is second? Who resigned as home secretary in 2018 because of the Windrush scandal? What is Britain’s longest-ever running sitcom? What’s the more common name for the 1642 painting “Militia Company of District II under the Command of Captain Frans Banninck Cocq”? Which war ended on April 1 1939? © Moviestore Collection/Alamy Who played Nigel Tufnel in This Is Spinal Tap (above), before going on to direct Best in Show and A Mighty Wind? Which “Lord” stood in the constituency of the serving prime minister at the general elections of 1987, 1992, 2017 and 2019? Which species of pigeon went extinct with the death of “Martha” at Cincinnati zoo in 1914? What was located at the junction of Berlin’s Mauerstrasse, Zimmerstrasse and Friedrichstrasse between 1961 and 1989?

