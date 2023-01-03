This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Global marketing

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Mars convinces emerging market consumers to eat more chocolate

What is an emerging market economy?

Why might a business such as Mars create a division dedicated to this region

Identify and explain two methods that Mars might employ to “convince people to eat more confectionery”

Carry out some research to find out what has happened to average GDP per capita in emerging markets and then explain the likely income elasticity of demand for Mars’ confectionery products

Mars achieved approximately $45bn in annual sales this year. Using the data calculate the percentage of sales from emerging markets

Identify one threat to Mars’ emerging market growth strategy

Explain why it is important for Mars to tailor products to local tastes and preferences

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy