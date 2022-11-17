Brazil’s Lula joins leftist leaders pushing for change in Latin America
Brazil joins a group of Latin American countries that have elected leftwing leaders. What kind of change will they bring to the region and its relations with the rest of the world? Michael Stott, the FT’s Latin America editor, discusses these questions with Andrés Velasco, dean of the school of public policy at the London School of Economics and a former finance minister of Chile, and Chris Sabatini, senior fellow for Latin America at Chatham House in London.
Clips: AP, VOA, BBC
Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Breen Turner
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
