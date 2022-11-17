Brazil joins a group of Latin American countries that have elected leftwing leaders. What kind of change will they bring to the region and its relations with the rest of the world? Michael Stott, the FT’s Latin America editor, discusses these questions with Andrés Velasco, dean of the school of public policy at the London School of Economics and a former finance minister of Chile, and Chris Sabatini, senior fellow for Latin America at Chatham House in London.

Lula seeks Brazil constitutional change to fund campaign pledges

Amazon destruction woes overshadow Brazil’s farming advances

Chile’s Boric seeks ‘new path forward’ after voters reject constitutional changes

Latin America moves to bring Venezuela’s Maduro in from the cold

Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Breen Turner

