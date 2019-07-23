Tuesday 15:00 BST

● Faurecia led Europe’s auto parts makers higher after better than expected earnings from the French interiors and emission control systems maker. Forecast-beating margins offset slightly weaker than hoped revenue, which held steady year on year at €8.97bn. The company reiterated full-year 2019 earnings and cash flow guidance as well as sticking with a target to outperform a shrinking total market.

“The overall perception of Faurecia has progressively improved over the last five years, thanks to higher-than-expected organic growth, sustained higher returns, a refocused business and stronger balance sheet,” said Kepler Cheuvreux. “These results make the full-year 2019 guidance — logically confirmed — more credible and should support a relative re-rating of the shares.”

● Tesco and J Sainsbury were the worst performers among the UK supermarkets after industry data suggested a tough month for the sector.

A Kantar Worldpanel report showed total industry cash sales down 0.7 per cent in the four weeks to mid July. The big-four grocers averaged a 2.9 per cent decline and all lost market share, with Tesco and Sainsbury the laggards showing cash sales down 3 per cent and 3.3 per cent respectively. The higher end of the industry was equally tough with Marks and Spencer food sales down 3.8 per cent.

● IQE was headed for its biggest daily gain in two years after the chip materials maker was certified to supply a major customer in Asia using supply chains that bypass Chinese trade restrictions. Initial production for the customer had commenced from a Taiwan foundry and a second Asian company was looking to place orders, said the company, which also revealed a contract win in Singapore.

“Collectively, these deals demonstrate IQE’s ability to jump on the newly emerging (in response to trade-war) Asia-centric supply chains . . . With the semiconductor bellwether TSMC flagging the bottoming of the market . . . and pressure on the US administration from companies like Google to solve the Huawei issue in a timely manner . . . we see no reason why IQE’s shares should continue to underperform its peer group.” Peel Hunt

● Bernstein Research downgraded Whitbread, the Premier Inn owner, to “underperform” from “market perform” with a £42 target price.

A valuation of 19 times earnings was “too high a multiple for an asset-heavy UK hotel operator which is losing market share and suffering from ongoing cyclical (Brexit) and structural (saturation of UK market) risks,” Bernstein said.

The near 50 per cent rally for Whitbread shares over the past eight months has been on declining fundamentals, with total accommodation sales deteriorating in the first quarter and management optimism looking unfounded, said Bernstein. “We forecast three years of negative free cash flow as margins stay constrained and the company continues to fund growth in the UK and Germany. These weak fundamentals should now drive the stock,” it said.

Merrill Lynch also set a £42 target price on Whitbread and downgraded it to “underperform” from “neutral.”

● Morgan Stanley upgraded BMW to “overweight” from “equal weight” with a €75 target in response to the appointment last week of Oliver Zipse as the car maker’s new chief executive.

“Although Mr Zipse faces the same challenges as before, we believe 1. any strategic changes and restructuring would be well received; 2. auto data likely improves from here; 3. valuation and sentiment seem extreme.” Morgan Stanley

BMW has “a clear requirement for costs to be cut sharply, and for investment spending to be managed strategically to match the assets and free cash flow available,” said Morgan Stanley. New management has options to accelerate the plan to cut total spending by €12bn, such as by retiring production of low-margin models and engines, the broker said. And, though Chinese growth will probably slow in the current half, sales momentum should be enough to sustain margins. “At current expectations, we think this could be enough to support the shares.”

● In brief: Akzo Nobel cut to “sell” at Citigroup; Colefax cut to “hold” at Peel Hunt; DSV cut to “hold” at Stifel; Engie raised to “buy” at Deutsche Bank; HelloFresh rated new “outperform” at Macquarie; Hugo Boss raised to “buy” at Kepler Cheuvreux; Julius Baer cut to “sell” at Société Générale; Lufthansa cut to “neutral” at Credit Suisse; National Grid raised to “buy” at Deutsche Bank; Novartis cut to “hold” at Kepler Cheuvreux; Orsted cut to “hold” at Deutsche Bank; Persimmon raised to “buy” at Berenberg; Ryanair cut to “underperform” at Credit Suisse; Salini Impregilo raised to “hold” at Kepler Cheuvreux; Smith & Nephew raised to “buy” at Berenberg; Storytel rated new “buy” at Kepler Cheuvreux; Suez cut to “sell” at Deutsche Bank; Talanx cut to “hold” at Société Générale; Unite raised to “hold” at Stifel; United Utilities raised to “buy” at Deutsche Bank; XPS Pensions rated new “outperform” at RBC; XXL cut to “neutral” at Goldman Sachs.

