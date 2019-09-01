The last time Boots was owned by Americans it benefited from something of a renaissance. But Rexall Corp, which owned the British health and beauty chain as demand for beauty products exploded in the 1920s, had it easy compared with Stefano Pessina, the boss of its current US parent.

Boots is possibly the most ubiquitous retailer in the UK; its store estate of more than 2,500 rivals the country’s biggest supermarket groups, Tesco and Sainsbury’s. The brutal conditions on high streets mean it is facing one of the most challenging periods in its 170-year history.

Pricing pressure in its pharmacy business — as the NHS, Britain’s state-run healthcare system, has cut the amount it reimburses for prescriptions — and intense competition in its beauty offering pushed operating profit at the retailer to a near-decade low of £391m last year. Boots has revealed plans to close up to 200 shops and shed 350 roles at the 280-acre campus in Nottingham it acquired in 1927.

Seb James, the former Dixons Carphone boss hired by Mr Pessina in 2018, described the business as “a strange beast.” “It has this retail business and this pharmacy business — and we either will or won’t succeed in creating a symbiosis between those things that’s long-term sustainable,” he told the Financial Times.

Boots has been shaped by a decade of dealmaking, which started in 2006, with the merger of the company and Mr Pessina’s Alliance UniChem pharmacy chain. Barely a year later, Mr Pessina took the group private in Europe’s largest leveraged buyout, a £12bn deal backed by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts. The private equity house ceased to be a shareholder in 2016, following the two-stage sale of Alliance Boots to Walgreens.

Mr James said the defensive characteristics of its pharmacies — many of which were acquired as part of the Alliance UniChem merger and generally dispense 1,500-2,000 prescriptions each week, had shielded Boots from some of the distress on UK high streets. “There hasn’t been any pressure [to shut stores].”

But he acknowledged the retailer had fallen behind by relying on its own products plus a handful of brands, as the world of beauty rapidly moved on.

“The way in which women shop beauty has changed fundamentally,” he said. “This was brought home to me pretty sharply when I went to Sephora on the Champs Elysée. I was two-thirds of the way through the store before I found a brand that we actually stocked.”

Boots’ beauty business has been under attack from traditional rivals — supermarkets, discount stores and direct competitors such as Superdrug, which is backed by Li Ka-shing’s AS Watson retail business. Online upstarts including Feelunique, Lookfantastic and Beauty Pie have also have targeted the sector. Boots’ market share in UK health and beauty has fallen five percentage points over the past decade, according to GlobalData.

“Superdrug has been a really interesting turnround and a key reason why [Boots] lost share in beauty,” said Nelson Blackley, a senior research associate at Nottingham Trent University. “It targeted younger people with low-priced cosmetics through social media and influencer marketing.”

Boots’ ecommerce offering is hardly cutting edge, while its pricing has been criticised as uncompetitive. “I don’t want Boots to close any stores because wherever we’re located next to them we do brilliantly, because we’re much better value,” quipped Poundland managing director, Barry Williams, recently.

Mr James denied Boots had lost its edge on pricing, and said Boots.com had more market share than all pure-play beauty websites combined.

It is the retailer’s sprawling physical estate that requires the most urgent attention. “You had deodorants next to luxury goods, so we sorted all that out,” said Mr James.

Sephora and Nasdaq-listed Ulta are among the inspirations for the company’s upgraded beauty halls, which feature a wider choice of third-party brands. The most high profile recruit has been pop star Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty.

“Rihanna has been great,” said Mr James. “Where Fenty is sold, it is often our number one cosmetics brand in those stores.” So far, though, Fenty is only on sale at 28 of almost 80 flagship stores.

Challenges lie in wait elsewhere in Boots’ estate. It has more than 1,000 small pharmacies and several hundred midsized stores, many in struggling high streets or shopping centres.

“There will be a lot of focus on flagships but [it is] just as important to find a format that works on high streets,” said Kien Tan, strategy director at PwC.

Mr James wants to mimic the no-expense-spared revamp of its Covent Garden store at a lower cost.

“There is a lot we can do just in terms of sharpening things up,” he said. “But we have got to be realistic. We have a big estate.”

He did not expect to further shrink Boots’ portfolio beyond the 200 closures already outlined. “After that, all our stores will be contributing so we don’t envisage a lot more stores closing,” he said, adding that lease breaks could offer the chance to renegotiate rents.

Questions have been asked about whether Walgreens will fund the necessary investment in stores given it is cutting costs. “Even a lick of paint across 2,500 stores does not come cheap,” pointed out Mr Blackley.

Mr James said “a lot of the heavy lifting” on costs will be done at Walgreens, whose revenue is ten times more than Boots.

Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, where Mr Pessina is chief executive, have fallen by a quarter in the past year.

Elizabeth Fagan, Mr James’s predecessor as managing director and now chairman of Boots, said the company would step up the pace of change and defended Mr Pessina against suggestions that he was an absentee landlord, more interested in the next deal than operational detail.

“I would say that the best thing that ever happened to Boots was Stefano Pessina coming in and investing in the business” she said. “They had given up on local pharmacy. The Alliance deal put Boots back into the community.”

Since folding Alliance Boots into Walgreens, Mr Pessina has introduced some of Boots’ brands, particularly No 7 skincare, into Walgreens and sold Boots’ contract manufacturing business to Fareva, the French pharmaceutical company.

Ornella Barra, Mr Pessina’s partner and Walgreens co-chief operating officer, said the company “very much believes in the Boots brand . . . and we continue to invest in it.”