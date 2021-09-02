Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Sarah Chayes, a writer and former journalist who worked as a special adviser to the US military leadership in Afghanistan, talks to Martin Sandbu about what will be the legacy of America’s 20-year involvement.

Clips: White House; ITV News; ABC 7 Chicago

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.