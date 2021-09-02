Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Rachman Review news.
How corruption wrecked hopes for a democratic transformation
Sarah Chayes, a writer and former journalist who worked as a special adviser to the US military leadership in Afghanistan, talks to Martin Sandbu about what will be the legacy of America’s 20-year involvement.
Clips: White House; ITV News; ABC 7 Chicago
