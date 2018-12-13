Thank you for your help!

Silicon Valley isn’t the only place where the dominance of big companies is raising concerns about oligopoly. John Gapper writes in his column that the same situation is arising on the US east coast because fund managers BlackRock, State Street and Vanguard have proved to be so successful at attracting investors to their index and exchange traded funds.

The explosion of passive investment funds run by these three companies raises complicated governance issues. First, these investors operate at such a scale that they tend to take a common approach to all companies. This is effective in imposing minimum standards in matters such as executive pay, but it does not amount to engaging deeply with corporate strategy in the same way as activist investors, John argues. And second, having so few investors holding so much power is worrying.

Janan Ganesh takes a close look at how the US is faring under President Donald Trump and concludes that the constitution is doing its job, with both the judicial and legislative branches are placing a check on the president.

Kay Bailey Hutchison, the American ambassador to Nato, writes that the alliance is holding up well in the face of Russian threats and insists the US will hold Moscow’s feet to the fire over violations of the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces treaty.

Henny Sender concludes that in rural India, the good days may be over for prime minister Narendra Modi because his party promised to invest in opportunities for the young, but has not delivered.

Jamil Anderlini observes that the recent Huawei arrest offers clues to the US trade war psyche. Technology transfer is behind the tensions but history is not on Washington’s side.

What you’ve been saying

Second vote is no betrayal: letter from Lord Renwick of Clifton, London W1, UK

Just over half the electorate voted to leave, just under half to remain, but no one voted to leave while remaining indefinitely under all EU laws and regulations over which we will no longer have any say, with no exit possible without the permission of the EU. The idea that a second referendum would be a betrayal of democracy is simply laughable.

In response to “ We must rethink the purpose of the corporation”, Fotherington-Tomas says:

Interesting piece. I believe that it points to a general moral malaise in the developed world, where shareholders, fund managers, and pension funds seek maximum value out of resources without regard to their depletion. Goose and golden egg. On the other hand, merely to ease the pressure on the gas /accelerator opens the door to the possibility of lazy management. Good luck to us all to fix that.

Ghosn is entitled to protection from France: letter from Ryszard Bociong, Warsaw, Poland

I do not know whether the accusations formulated towards Carlos Ghosn by Japanese prosecutors have any foundation ( December 10). I do know, however, that unless proved otherwise an accused is innocent and that is the case of Mr Ghosn today. All the more the treatment inflicted on him by the Japanese legal system — keeping him in detention for now nearly a month with the possibility of further prolongation — is, in my opinion, totally not conforming to what should be the norm in democratic societies; ie, arrest for a maximum of 48 hours unless a court ruled otherwise. Explanations that each country has its own legal customs and rules are entirely unconvincing. Mr Ghosn is a French citizen who is entitled to protection by the French government. I hope and trust the appropriate French authorities are acting appropriately.

