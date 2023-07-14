Miranda Green is joined by FT columnists Stephen Bush and Robert Shrimsley to ask whether there’s any way out of the economic and political "doom loop" afflicting Rishi Sunak’s government. Plus, the FT’s political editor George Parker discusses UK chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s plans to boost growth. And with three by-elections coming up, the FT’s Anna Gross reports on the mood in Somerset, where the Liberal Democrats hope to win.

Follow Miranda on Twitter @greenmiranda

Want more?

Hunt looks to City of London to bolster UK growth

We are on for a massive defeat: can the Tories prevent the inevitable?

The Conservative crisis of capitalism

Lib Dems look to deepen Tory gloom with west country by-election win

Clip from: Sky News

Beethoven’s "Emperor" symphony: Paul Lewis, BBC Symphony Orchestra, Jiri Belohlavek. Beethoven: Complete Piano Concertos BBC / harmonia mundi.

Sign up for 90 free days of Stephen Bush's Inside Politics newsletter, winner of the World Association of News Publishers 2023 ‘Best Newsletter’ award: https://www.ft.com/newsletter-signup/inside-politics

Presented by Miranda Green. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Audrey Tinline. The executive producer is Manuela Saragosa. Audio mix and original music by Breen Turner. The FT’s head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

View our accessibility guide