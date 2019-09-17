The president of Seibu Holdings, the largest hotel operator in Japan, is targeting London as a gateway into the European market despite uncertainty around Brexit.

Takashi Goto said that Britain’s capital was “a very attractive city to invest in” and that regardless of the impact of the Brexit outcome London’s position as an international hub was “solid”.

Seibu, which also runs transport and infrastructure operations in Japan, opened its first hotel in Europe in London on Tuesday. The Prince Akatoki is in the luxury hotel-heavy area around Marble Arch.

Mr Goto said that after London, the company was looking at other locations in the UK and major European cities such as Paris and Madrid. He added that he expected more opportunities in the UK thanks to the weakness of sterling.

London’s luxury hotels commanded an occupancy level of 78 per cent in 2018 compared to 64 per cent in Rome and Paris, according to data from STR Global.

But many businesses have been looking to relocate due to uncertainty around London’s position after it leaves the EU. Financial firms including Citigroup, JPMorgan and BlackRock have all shifted some operations to the continent.

Mr Goto said that Seibu’s hotel arm, which accounts for almost 40 per cent of the company’s revenues, was its “growth engine” and that basing its first European outpost in such a competitive market would add value to the brand.

“There are two objectives in terms of the Prince opening in London. One is to capture demand in terms of luxury market here in London and the other is to get people to visit Japan,” he said.

Japan is looking to increase the number of international tourists ahead of the Tokyo Olympics next year. Prime minister Shinzo Abe has set targets of 40m visitors by 2020 and 60m by 2030.

In 2018, Japan welcomed 31m overseas tourists, according to data from JTB, a Japanese tourism research firm. Mr Abe has also put in place legislation permitting casinos for the first time in Japan, opening the country up to billions of dollars of investment from gambling groups such as MGM and Las Vegas Sands.

Mr Goto said that Japan still had a long way to go to improve its tourism industry and that the country’s luxury market was “weak”. “Frankly, there is a lot more that can be done . . . We need to make it more easy and stress free for overseas visitors when they come to Japan,” he said.