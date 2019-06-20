These days it is not dollars that emerging countries feel they have to hold. They want gold, and plenty of it. Since the first quarter of 2015, central banks in China, Russia, India and Turkey have boosted their gold holdings by two-thirds to 4,960 tonnes. Diplomatic and trade rows with the US explain some of this buying. There is a move to avoid buying dollars for their foreign exchange reserves. Other gold bulls will have different reasons to buy the shiny metal.

They can choose from a few. Start with rising tensions in the Gulf, including attacks on oil tankers and the shooting down of a US drone. Soft as gold is relative to other metals, it has defensive solidity. This is appreciated by those keen on an investment that does not correlate with equity prices.

More pertinent to markets will be what the US Federal Reserve plans for interest rates. This week, its chairman Jay Powell hinted that rate cuts are ahead. US real bond yields, adjusted for inflation, have fallen all year in anticipation. Gold prices, which tend to move inversely with real yields, are at their highest since 2013.

Central banks have driven gold demand. In the first quarter, that rose 7 per cent year on year. That was the strongest consumption for six years, according to World Gold Council data. Supply did not change. Gold miners’ share prices have responded in kind. Over the past three months the FTSE Gold Miners index has jumped 9 per cent while broader mining benchmarks have hardly budged. Whether punters could do better buying pure gold is another matter.

Frankly, the returns gold miners generate from their capital employed could be better. Although the sector delivered a respectable 10 per cent return last year, diversified miners such as Rio Tinto nearly doubled that result, says RBC. On this measure, both Russia’s Polymetal and Fresnillo of Mexico stand out with relatively high returns.

US interest rates are probably headed down. That move should depress the dollar against other currencies. Expect markets to keep singing gold’s praises.