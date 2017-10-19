SAP leads warnings on euro strength hit to earnings

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

SAP, the first major German company to post third-quarter earnings, warned a strengthening euro could be a significant drag on its operating profit in the final quarter of the year.

Shares in the German business software giant fell nearly 3 per cent on Thursday, despite the group posting steady earnings growth and a modest upgrade to full-year revenue, as a falling US dollar chipped away at profits.

“We have a currency headwind, there’s no question about it, and I expect most European — and certainly German — companies will have that as well,” Bill McDermott, chief executive, told the Financial Times in an interview.

The euro has been propped up this year by strong economic growth in the eurozone, which has been one of the surprise macro stories of 2017. In the first nine months, the euro rose 12.2 per cent against the dollar, to $1.18, after reaching a two-year high of $1.21 in the summer.

“Some of the political risks that we had seen at the start of the year have worked out favourably,” said Michael Briest, software analyst at UBS. “The UK, with Brexit issues hanging over it, is separate.”

For Germany, an exporting powerhouse with a bigger trade surplus than China, a stronger common currency is likely to weigh on earnings in the weeks ahead. After SAP’s results, BMW shares fell 1.3 per cent, while the Dax index of Germany’s 30 largest companies dipped 0.7 per cent, wiping out gains for the week.

Investors had already been anticipating a hit from currencies by pulling cash from European equity funds as the euro has shifted from being a tailwind to a headwind over the past two to three years. Still, Mr Briest said, SAP’s projection for the currency impact was “probably more than most people expected for the fourth quarter”.

Europe’s largest software group said third-quarter revenues in the US and Asia-Pacific region grew 7 per cent and 9 per cent respectively, in constant currencies, but after exchange rates were factored in, the growth rates were just 2 per cent and 3 per cent. If September currencies were to hold steady for the rest of the year, operating profit growth would be trimmed by 5-8 percentage points, the company said.

“Seventy per cent of the revenue we transact around the world is in the denomination of US dollars,” Mr McDermott added. “When you take that effect, it’s around 5 percentage points in revenue, for example, in our cloud business.”

Currencies were not the only factor weighing on European shares.

Kion, a German manufacturer of forklifts, saw its shares tumble more than 10 per cent after it cut its full-year earnings forecasts. It cited, among other things, a hesitation to invest in automation technology among US retailers.

Shares in Publicis, the French advertising group, fell nearly 7 per cent after reporting a weaker-than-anticipated 1.2 per cent rise in third-quarter revenue.

Unilever, the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods group, blamed poor weather as it reported underlying sales growth of 2.6 per cent, below forecasts at 3.9 per cent. However, sales in emerging markets climbed 6.3 per cent — a strong result also seen at SAP, where sales growth in China expanded by doubled digits.

“The emerging markets of the world have emerged,” Mr McDermott said.