Spaniards face one of the most divisive national elections in living memory, with two electoral blocs competing to portray each other as an existential threat to Spain’s future. Ben Hall discusses the last days of the campaign with Ian Mount in Madrid.





Contributors: Suzanne Blumsom, executive editor, Ben Hall, Europe editor and Ian Mount, Madrid reporter. Producer: Fiona Symon. Clip courtesy of Reuters