Business class: Ikea warns stock shortages likely to last another year
Explain one reason why Ikea has invested $2.2bn in new store formats
Assess the impact on Ikea’s profitability of placing a heavy emphasis on sustainability
To what extent has Ikea been able to mitigate threats in the external environment and transform these into opportunities?
Peter McGinn, Harton Academy
